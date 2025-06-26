China hosts Iran and Russia for defence meeting

China hosted Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on Thursday for a meeting, a day after world leaders gathered for a Nato summit.

The Iranian minister’s visit to China was his first foreign trip since war broke out between his country and Israel. The meeting comes with a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appearing to hold after 12 days of fighting that stoked regional and global fears of wider escalation.

The ministers attended an annual gathering of top defence officials of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation member states in the eastern seaside city of Qingdao. The China-led security bloc also includes Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Now in its 22nd edition, the meeting was hosted by China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun.

Beijing has long sought to present the 10-member SCO as a counterweight to Western-led power blocs and has pushed to strengthen collaboration between its member countries in politics, security, trade and science.

A building in Beer Sheva, Israel, that was hit by an Iranian missile. Getty Images

The Iranian minister thanked China for its support during the attacks by Israel and the US. “We hope China will continue to stand for justice, help maintain the current ceasefire and play a greater role in easing regional tensions,” he said, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected criticism that it had not done enough to back Iran in its war with Israel, saying it had taken a “clear position” by condemning the US and Israeli strikes. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran's Foreign Minister on Monday that US attacks on Iran were “unprovoked and unjustified” during a meeting in Moscow.

China's President Xi Jinping had called for all parties, but “especially Israel”, to cease hostilities during a phone call with Mr Putin last week, Chinese state media reported. Chinese authorities were also reportedly in communication with Iran, Israel and various other parties to push for a ceasefire, ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

The SCO meeting was also held the day after a summit of Nato leaders in The Hague, at which members agreed to ramp up their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP to satisfy US President Donald Trump.

Discussions at the summit were largely overshadowed by the conflict in the Middle East, as Mr Trump demanded Israel and Iran respect the ceasefire he announced on June 24 and criticised both for breaching the deadline, before flying to the Netherlands.

Leaders pose for a family photo during the Nato summit in The Hague. AP US President Donald Trump speaks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Getty Images Police detain a protester during a rally against the summit. AP Macarons with the Nato logo were served. AP Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks at the beginning of the summit. EPA King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands join a photo of leaders. Reuters Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and France's President Emmanuel Macron in The Hague. Reuters Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and US President Donald Trump talk on the sidelines of the Nato summit in The Hague. Reuters Mark Rutte, secretary general of Nato, addresses heads of state and government at Paleis Huis Ten Bosch at the invitation of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in The Hague. EPA US President Donald Trump, left, at a dinner with heads of state and government at Paleis Huis Ten Bosch at the invitation of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in The Hague. EPA US President Donald Trump, centre, and Dutch King Willem-Alexander, second right, chat during a dinner for Nato heads of state and government at Paleis Huis Ten Bosch in The Hague. EPA Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in discussions at the Catshuis on the sidelines of the Nato summit at The Hague. AP US President Donald Trump arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport for the Nato summit. AP From left: French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Nato summit in The Hague, Netherlands. Reuters A demonstrator joins a protest against the arrival of a ship carrying F-35 fighter jet parts for Israel in Rotterdam, Netherlands. EPA Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, right, receives Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Catshuis, the Prime Minister's official residence. EPA Nato secretary general Mark Rutte with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Nato summit in The Hague. AP US President Donald Trump before boarding the Marine One helicopter at the White House and travelling to The Hague from the US. Bloomberg

The US leader also announced that his country and Iran were preparing for talks next week, claiming his strikes had brought Tehran to the table.

“We’re going to talk to them next week – with Iran – we may sign an agreement. I don’t know, to me, I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said. “The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done.”

'Top Gun: Maverick' Rating: 4/5 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

RESULT Manchester United 2 Burnley 2

Man United: Lingard (53', 90' 1)

Burnley: Barnes (3'), Defour (36') Man of the Match: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Thanksgiving meals to try World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai. On Thursday evening, head chef Diego Solis will be serving a high-end sounding four-course meal that features chestnut veloute with smoked duck breast, turkey roulade accompanied by winter vegetables and foie gras and pecan pie, cranberry compote and popcorn ice cream. Jones the Grocer, various locations across the UAE. Jones’s take-home holiday menu delivers on the favourites: whole roast turkeys, an array of accompaniments (duck fat roast potatoes, sausages wrapped in beef bacon, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots) and more, as well as festive food platters, canapes and both apple and pumpkin pies. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Address Hotel, Dubai. This New Orleans-style restaurant is keen to take the stress out of entertaining, so until December 25 you can order a full seasonal meal from its Takeaway Turkey Feast menu, which features turkey, homemade gravy and a selection of sides – think green beans with almond flakes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole and bread stuffing – to pick up and eat at home. The Mattar Farm Kitchen, Dubai. From now until Christmas, Hattem Mattar and his team will be producing game- changing smoked turkeys that you can enjoy at home over the festive period. Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Maryah Island Abu Dhabi. With much of the menu focused on a California inspired “farm to table” approach (with Afghani influence), it only seems right that Nolu’s will be serving their take on the Thanksgiving spread, with a brunch at the Downtown location from 12pm to 4pm on Friday.

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US' most superior missile defence system. Production: It was first created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out projectiles, namely ballistic missiles, as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles both inside and outside of the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 93 miles above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then deployed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

What is Genes in Space? Genes in Space is an annual competition first launched by the UAE Space Agency, The National and Boeing in 2015. It challenges school pupils to design experiments to be conducted in space and it aims to encourage future talent for the UAE’s fledgling space industry. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and, as well as encouraging talent, it also aims to raise interest and awareness among the general population about space exploration.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.