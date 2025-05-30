How the global space race could blast another hole in the ozone layer

A growing global desire to venture into deep space could pose a new threat to life back on Earth – 40 years after the alarm was raised over damage to the ozone layer and its stark consequences for humankind.

It was 40 years ago this month that a team of scientists from the British Antarctic Survey published a study that sent shock waves through not just the scientific community, but the world as a whole.

They revealed that, from the late 1970s onwards, a hole had been forming each southern hemisphere spring in the ozone layer above the Antarctic.

It was a human-made crisis, because the thinning had been caused by the release into the atmosphere of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and related substances used as refrigerants and aerosol propellants.

Left unchecked, this destruction could have had increasingly serious consequences, because ozone – a gas whose molecules are made up of three oxygen atoms – filters out the most harmful solar radiation and allows life as we know it to exist.

Slowly, the Antarctic hole is healing, thanks largely to the groundbreaking Montreal Protocol, an agreement that came into force in 1989 to restrict the use of CFCs and related gases containing chlorine and bromine.

New challenges take flight

But even as the crucial healing process continues, the international community is being urged to remain vigilant.

In particular, researchers are concerned that rockets that take off for space exploration and to launch satellites are causing damage because the exhausts of these craft release soot directly into the stratosphere.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US government agency, released a study in 2022 suggesting that “a significant boost in space flight activity may damage the protective ozone layer”.

Also, when satellites reach the end of their life, return to the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, they release nitrogen oxide, chlorine, aluminium and lithium, which can destroy ozone.

Concern has been raised over the environmental impact of the booming space sector. Photo: Reuters

The UK’s University of Southampton said last year that up to 50,000 satellites could be launched into orbit by 2030, while each day over the coming decade dozens will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

Rasmus Flytkjaer, head of space at the consultancy London Economics, says that it is unclear if concerns about the environmental impacts of launches and re-entries are having “an observable impact” on the industry.

The problem of space debris continues to grow, which may indicate that environmental impacts from the industry are tackled only when appropriate regulations are in place.

Yet Mr Flytkjaer says that standardised global regulations have yet to be put in place, and the sector is “looking to the UN to become that organisation” that brings them in.

“As the countries haven’t agreed, the UN have to tackle this,” he says. “There are differences between jurisdictions, meaning that satellites not approved in one jurisdiction may be approved in another.”

If suitable regulations are in place, the impacts could be much reduced: Mr Flytkjaer said that a wooden satellite, LignoSat, launched last year, was used to demonstrate that satellites did not have to be made from metals that harmed the ozone layer.

Another concern is the possibility of hypersonic air travel, which would involve aircraft flying at five times the speed of sound or more. Several companies are developing this technology.

“They will be flying high up, maybe at 30km altitude,” says Prof Guy Brasseur, of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research in the US.

“I don’t know how much the engines will emit because nobody knows what kinds of engine will be used, but there’s the potential for emissions of large amounts of water vapour and nitrogen oxide depending on the technology used.”

Further threats include climate change, which with its complex effects on the atmosphere, could cause damage in more than one way.

“Climate change with change the circulation of the stratosphere. It’s predicted to make the ozone column in the tropics thinner. The tropics is a region that’s not really had depletion in the past, but it’s where lots of people live,” Prof Brasseur says.

Also, Prof Brasseur says that even as the troposphere warms, global warming will lead to a cooling of the stratosphere, which is likely to result in clouds forming in the stratosphere above the poles more frequently.

The interaction of clouds, CFCs and ozone could result in more ozone being destroyed and a thinning of the protective layer above the Antarctic.

So, while the world can celebrate the progress made so far in helping to heal the hole in the ozone layer, the future of his critical protective chief remains uncertain.

How ozone hole led to global concern

“I guess it was the first strong indication of humans on the planet Earth could have a global impact on the environment, in a supposedly pristine, remote region,” said Prof Martyn Chipperfield, who researches the ozone layer at the University of Leeds in the UK.

“The ozone layer is essential for life on Earth. Life would not have evolved without the ozone layer forming … because it filters out short-wavelength harmful ultraviolet radiation. There’s strong, justified concern about us damaging the ozone layer.”

The protective ozone layer lies in the stratosphere, which sits between about 11 and 50km above the Earth’s surface, directly on top of the troposphere, which stretches up from ground level.

The coldness of the stratosphere above the Antarctic accelerates the depletion of ozone by CFCs, and the Arctic too has experienced thinning, but less because temperatures inside the stratosphere there are not as low.

Life-saving progress

A 2020 report from the US Environmental Protection Agency said that, when considering people born in the US up to the year 2100, the protocol is expected to prevent about 63 million cataract cases, 443 million skin cancer cases and 2.3 million skin cancer deaths.

Prof Chipperfield describes the protocol as having been “a big success”, but he cautions that the atmospheric abundance of ozone-depleting gases “will only gradually decay” because CFCs and similar compounds are stable and remain in the atmosphere for many decades.

“The hole still appears very strongly most years, but the rate at which it grows in September is slowing down. So we do think the Antarctic ozone hole is responding to the decreases in chlorine and bromine,” he says.

Prof Chipperfield – who completed his PhD under the supervision of the late Joe Farman, one of three authors of the original report about the ozone hole – said that it will not be until around 2070 that the ozone layer over the Antarctic returns to its 1980 state, which is typically used as the baseline for comparisons.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Racecard 6pm: Mina Hamriya – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 6.35pm: Al Wasl Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m 7.45pm: Blue Point Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m 8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m 8.55pm: Mina Rashid – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

WHAT ARE NFTs? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are tokens that represent ownership of unique items. They allow the tokenisation of things such as art, collectibles and even real estate. An NFT can have only one official owner at one time. And since they're minted and secured on the Ethereum blockchain, no one can modify the record of ownership, not even copy-paste it into a new one. This means NFTs are not interchangeable and cannot be exchanged with other items. In contrast, fungible items, such as fiat currencies, can be exchanged because their value defines them rather than their unique properties.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

BRAZIL%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Alisson%2C%20Ederson%2C%20Weverton%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Dani%20Alves%2C%20Marquinhos%2C%20Thiago%20Silva%2C%20Eder%20Militao%20%2C%20Danilo%2C%20Alex%20Sandro%2C%20Alex%20Telles%2C%20Bremer.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Casemiro%2C%20Fred%2C%20Fabinho%2C%20Bruno%20Guimaraes%2C%20Lucas%20Paqueta%2C%20Everton%20Ribeiro.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Neymar%2C%20Vinicius%20Junior%2C%20Richarlison%2C%20Raphinha%2C%20Antony%2C%20Gabriel%20Jesus%2C%20Gabriel%20Martinelli%2C%20Pedro%2C%20Rodrygo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5