Villagers dry rapeseed at a village in south-western China's Chongqing municipality. AFP
Library manager Mohamed Ben Baty in front of his home decorated with traditional paintings in Oualata. AFP
People collect rose petals in the Rose Valley, near the village of Cherganovo. AFP
Shiite worshippers gather at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa Al Kadhim, in Baghdad, Iraq. AP
Lorries towing shipping containers at the port of Umm Qasr in Basra, Iraq. AFP
A Buddhist monk walks past the Wat Rong Suea Ten Buddhist temple in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province. AFP
The Braamsput Island in Paramaribo. AFP
Passengers take a ride in a ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. AP
Shelters in the ruins of Al Qah in Syria's north-western Idlib province. AFP
Richard Cross touches his grandmother's headstone at Leavenworth National Cemetery on the eve of Memorial Day, in Kansas. AP
Spectators on boats watch a film projected during the Muyuna Floating Film Festival in the Belen district in Iquitos, northern Peru. AFP
Supporters of the Venezuelan government participate in a campaign closing ceremony in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA
A shopkeeper sprinkles water in front of his shop to control the dust on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, India. Reuters
Tourists wearing red berets stand in front of the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris. Reuters
A Palestinian rides on an animal-drawn cart as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike west of Gaza city, in the Gaza Strip. EPA
Rescuers at work following a landslide in Qingyang, in Dafang County of Bijie City, south-west China's Guizhou Province. EPA
Antonio Conte, coach of Napoli, is lifted by his team following victory in the Serie A match against Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy. Getty Images
Tourists stand next to museum exhibits at the Grand Egyptian Museum on the south-western outskirts of Cairo. Reuters
Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

This week’s selection includes a village in China, rose valley in Bulgaria, shelters in Idlib and floating film festival in Peru

The National

May 30, 2025

Updated: May 30, 2025, 8:33 AM`
