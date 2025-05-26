A man has been detained after crashing into pedestrians celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title, police said. EPA / Adam Vaughan
A man has been detained after crashing into pedestrians celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title, police said. EPA / Adam Vaughan

Driver detained after car collides with fans attending Liverpool FC parade

Authorities say the vehicle hit a number of people at Premier League victory celebrations

May 26, 2025

A driver was arrested on Monday evening after a vehicle collided with a crowd of people celebrating Liverpool's Premier League football title victory in the city centre.

Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that pedestrians were hit. A car was stopped and a man was arrested, according to AP. He was later described as a white British male, 53.

The incident followed a large and emotional celebration in Liverpool on a public holiday, where tens of thousands of fans had lined the streets to celebrate the club's 2024-2025 title win, the 20th in its history.

The club put out a statement after the incident saying it was in contact with Merseyside Police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident," Liverpool FC said. "We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

Updated: May 26, 2025, 8:10 PM