Syrians face risk and opportunity after Assad's fall, Biden says

Live updates: Follow the latest on the Syrian rebel advance

President Joe Biden on Sunday said the US will work with “all” groups in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime and will support neighbouring countries should any new threats emerge including from ISIS.

In his first comments since rebels seized Damascus and President Bashar Al Assad fled, Mr Biden described a moment of “considerable risk and uncertainty” for Syria.

“But I also believe it’s the best opportunity and generations for Syrians to forge their own future,” Mr Biden said in an address from the White House.

The US has about 900 troops in Syria, most of them in the north-east, where they have been based for nearly a decade to help Kurdish forces fight ISIS. Mr Biden said he is “clear eyed” that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to re establish its capability or create a safe haven.

“We will not let that happen,” Mr Biden said, noting that US forces on Sunday had conducted a dozen precision strikes within Syria targeting ISIS camps and ISIS operatives.

The US “will support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition,” Mr Biden said, adding that he will speak to regional leaders in the coming days.

The lame-duck Biden administration, which ends with president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, has maintained a cautious stance on its Syria messaging. It preferred not to weigh as Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a US- and UN-designated terror group, made rapid advances against the Assad regime, which the US opposed.

“We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations, to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign [Syria] with a new constitution”, Mr Biden said.

The US President said Mr Al Assad's precipitous fall from power was a direct result of Israel's attacks on Hezbollah and Iranian interests, and Ukraine's fight against Russia's engagement, both of which have been pressed with the “unflagging support of the United States”.

Mr Trump at the weekend gave early indications about his Syria policy, reflecting his isolationist “America First” stance.

He said on Saturday that the US should stay out of Syria’s conflict, saying on Truth Social that it should have “nothing to do with” what comes next.

Mr Biden also said the US believes journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing for more than a decade after his abduction, is thought to still be alive.

“We believe he is alive. We think we can get him back, but we have no direct arrangements to that yet,” Mr Biden said.

Earlier, Mr Tice’s mother expressed optimism her son would be coming home, telling journalists he would need lots of “care and attention” when he is freed.

