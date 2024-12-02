Part of 2,500 panda sculptures are displayed at Hong Kong International Airport for the "Panda Go!" exhibition. AP

News

Best photos of December 2: Panda sculptures in Hong Kong to a Christmas festival in Santiago

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 02, 2024

Business Insights
  • Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports
  • The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel
  • US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs
Reading List

Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started:

Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung

How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh

The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever

Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays

How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

On Women's Day
Updated: December 02, 2024, 10:42 AM