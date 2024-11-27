France vows to support US in overseeing enactment of fragile truce in Lebanon

France has vowed to support the US in overseeing the implementation of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/israel-lebanon-ceasefire-what/" target="_blank">fragile ceasefire in Lebanon</a> but will face an uphill battle in leading efforts to boost the capacities of the Lebanese army. “We will play our full part in implementing this ceasefire agreement,” French Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/08/diplomatic-tension-between-france-and-israel-worsens-after-paris-officials-are-detained-in-jerusalem/" target="_blank">Jean-Noel Barrot </a>told French TV on Wednesday after its announcement on Tuesday night in a joint statement by President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden. "It’s true that the US has a privileged relation with Israel," added Mr Barrot, who highlighted France's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/30/france-offers-lebanon-symbolic-sympathy-in-descent-to-war/" target="_blank">historic ties to Lebanon.</a> “With Lebanon, it is France which has very ancient and strong links." France wants to focus on supporting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/aoun-lebanon-king-abdullah/" target="_blank">Lebanese army</a>, which is expected to more than double its presence to 10,000 soldiers in south Lebanon, as Israeli troops withdraw over the next two months and Hezbollah pulls back its fighters north of the Litani river. Previous deals involving France to boost the capacities of the Lebanese army have failed. With regional dynamics complicated by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/arab-officials-discuss-gaza-plans-and-lebanon-spillover-with-g7/" target="_blank"> Israel's war on Gaza</a> and its recent two-month offensive on Lebanon's Hezbollah and the country more broadly, there are questions about the potential success of the latest diplomatic push. "For this ceasefire agreement to have a chance of being a real turning point towards long-term security and stability, there is a massive need to supercharge the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)," Rym Momtaz, editor in chief of Carnegie Europe’s blog <i>Strategic Europe, </i>told <i>The National</i>. The Lebanese army's capacity has long been weaker than<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/how-hezbollah-built-a-web-of-militias-and-arms-supplies-in-syria/" target="_blank"> that of Hezbollah,</a> which, before Israel started its assault on the Lebanese Iran-backed militia in late September, had up to 100,000 fighters. At a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/24/paris-conference-for-lebanon-raises-more-than-1-billion-in-support/" target="_blank">conference in Paris in October,</a> Mr Macron and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on financing to add 6,000 more soldiers to the national force of 60,000. They were speaking a decade after a €2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) deal, which involved the Saudi purchase of French weapons to be donated to Lebanon, failed amid a French-Saudi dispute over intermediaries. The deal included more than 50 armoured vehicles and border surveillance systems. Beyond logistics, there have been fears that weapons donated to the Lebanese army may fall in the hands of Hezbollah. There is also a desire among Israel and its allies that it remains the strongest army in the region. The Lebanese army's primary donor is Israel's strongest partner, the US, which has invested more than $3 billion in the armed forces between the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006 and 2022. The US has hailed the army's ability in driving out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/08/jonathan-powell-appointed-uks-national-security-adviser/" target="_blank">ISIS </a>and Al Qaeda from its border areas with Syria. But it remains unclear how much support for the Lebanese army Israel is prepared to accept. There is currently no comparable deal to the 2014 version on the table. "Since the 1980s, Israel has insisted that the Lebanese army not have the kinds of sophisticated capabilities because it wants to maintain military superiority on all of its neighbours," Ms Momtaz said. "This Israeli posture has been a double-edged sword for Israel itself, because the weakness and lack of capabilities of the LAF opened up the space for a super militia like Hezbollah to take root and to grow as much as it has." There is also no enforcement mechanism to make sure that Israel and Hezbollah respect the ceasefire, raising questions about its effectiveness. The ceasefire will be overseen by a US-led enhanced version of an already existing tripartite mechanism between Israel and Lebanon that is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/22/fifteen-unifil-peacekeepers-injured-as-israel-suspected-of-using-white-phosphorus/" target="_blank">overseen by the UN</a>. "The reformulated and enhanced mechanism, hosted by Unifil, chaired by the US and including France, will monitor, verify and assist in ensuring enforcement of these commitments," the ceasefire's text reads. "Israel will retain the right, with the support of the US, to bomb Lebanon if it assesses that Hezbollah is rebuilding its capabilities," Ms Momtaz said. "We need to see whether the Trump administration changes that and imposes more restrictions on Israel, or whether it continues in the path of Biden's unlimited support for a very permissive definition of Israel's right to defend itself." France's limited leverage in the region was recently exposed by apparently backtracking on its pledge to uphold international law and implement an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader reportedly pushed back by vetoing France's inclusion in the Lebanon ceasefire talks. Tension was defused after France promised to mend relations with Israel, news website <i>Axios </i>reported. French-Israeli relations have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/25/macron-the-fall-guy-in-netanyahus-israel-alone-blame-game/" target="_blank">deteriorated in the past year</a> as Mr Macron has become increasingly vocal about Israel's conduct during the war in Gaza. "In accordance with the historic friendship that binds France to Israel, two democracies committed to the rule of law and respect for professional and independent justice, France intends to continue to work closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli authorities to achieve peace and security for all in the Middle East," a French Foreign Affairs Ministry statement issued on Wednesday said. Ms Momtaz said: "While France's participation in the oversight mechanism is important for the Lebanese side, in part, to have an actor that could be a little more balanced when it comes to Israel than the US, France's leverage is very limited. We're seeing France backtrack on their initial principal position in order to safeguard their place at the negotiating table, but also at the oversight mechanism."