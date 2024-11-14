Sri Lankans cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections

Millions of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/09/23/sri-lanka-election-results-anura-kumara-dissanayake-president/" target="_blank">Sri Lankans</a> voted in snap election for the national parliament on Thursday, a crucial poll for the country’s newly elected left-leaning President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/09/23/sri-lanka-election-results-anura-kumara-dissanayake-president/" target="_blank">Anura Kumara Dissanayake</a>, whose party aims to control the house to implement the promised reforms policies. The polls to elect representatives to the 225-member parliament closed at 4pm local time. More than 17 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots, with more than 8,800 candidates belonging to 49 political parties and 284 independent groups standing. The Election Commission of Sri Lanka, an independent body, is overseeing the polls, with more than 80,000 police guarding around 13,000 polling stations across the country. Dissanayake, 55, from the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, and other alliance partners won a landslide election in September with a promise to end corruption and improve the economy following the nation’s worst financial crisis in 2022. The National People’s Power, a coalition of left parties led by Mr Dissanayake, secured 42 per cent of votes in the presidential elections that witnessed poor performances by former rulers, including strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party. Mr Dissanayake’s coalition government has pledged to bring economic and political reforms and to strengthen its position in the national parliament. The party is aiming to win a minimum of 113 seats to take control of the 225-member parliament, of which 196 parliamentarians will be directly elected. The rest will be nominated by respective political parties and all members will be elected for a five-year term. ”I have voted for Dissanayake’s party. I am confident that he’ll win. He promised us a better economy, a better country. We trust him,” Nuwan Sity, a Colombo resident told <i>The National</i>. Known for his impassioned calls for reforms, Mr Dissanayake has promised to end corruption, lower taxes, and close-market economic policies, resonating strongly with young voters. He has also pledged to abolish the country’s executive presidency, a system under which power is largely centralised under the president. The outgoing parliament was dominated by the party of former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/05/09/sri-lanka-imposes-indefinite-curfew-in-capital-after-rivals-clash/" target="_blank">Mahinda Rajapaksa</a> – the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, or the People's Front – but it has since splintered. Mr Rajapaksa is not standing, but his son Namal, a former sports minister, is seeking re-election after losing in the last presidential poll.