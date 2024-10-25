Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Antony Blinken in London

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE </a>Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antony-blinken/" target="_blank">Antony Blinken </a>in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a> on Friday. They discussed efforts to end the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and the humanitarian crisis there, Wam reported. They also discussed the latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/21/blinken-heads-back-to-middle-east-in-latest-ceasefire-push/" target="_blank">developments in Lebanon</a> and the need to ensure the protection of all civilians. Sheikh Abdullah said the relationship between the UAE and the US was "built on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and common interests, with a shared commitment to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/23/blinken-lands-in-riyadh-in-new-push-for-israel-saudi-arabia-normalisation/" target="_blank">enhancing regional and global peace</a> and stability," Wam said. Mr Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s continued provision of humanitarian aid for Lebanon and Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. The pair also continued discussions about the post-conflict period and a vision for governance, security and reconstruction, with both parties affirming the need for a diplomatic solution that upholds United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Mr Blinken met earlier in the day with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in London. The UAE-US meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.