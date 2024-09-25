News

LA police surround hijacked bus

Suspect has been ordered to surrender

September 25, 2024

Los Angeles police have surrounded a hijacked bus after an early morning pursuit.

Reports suggest there are hostages on board the bus, which has been brought to a halt in downtown Los Angeles. Police reportedly disabled the vehicle by disconnecting the battery.

AB7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi said the bus had been travelling in the wrong direction. Police used spike strips to force it to stop.

One outlet suggested officers are holding the bus at gunpoint and have ordered the suspect to surrender, communicating with the person over loudspeaker.

This is a developing story…

