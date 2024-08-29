UN accuses Iran of increasing stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels

Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands, a confidential report from the UN’s nuclear watchdog found on Thursday.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, seen by the Associated Press, said that as of August 17, Iran has 164.7kg of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent, an increase of 22.6kg since the last report in May. Iran’s overall stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 5,751.8kg as of August 17.

Uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

The report, AP reported, says Tehran has also not reconsidered its decision in September 2023 to ban the most experienced nuclear inspectors from monitoring its atomic programme, and that agency surveillance cameras remain disrupted.

The report says Iran has still not provided answers to the nuclear watchdog’s years-long investigation about the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at Varamin and Turquzabad, that Tehran has failed to declare as potential nuclear sites.

The report comes days after Iran’s supreme leader opened the door to renewed negotiations with the US over his country’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme, telling its civilian government there was “no harm” in engaging with "the enemy".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks on Tuesday set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the new government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and reaffirmed his warnings that Washington was not to be trusted.

The report acknowledged that before the elections in Iran in June, the IAEA was told "that further engagement with the agency would be determined by the new government of Iran”.

The IAEA congratulated Mr Pezeshkian on his election win and offered to send the agency's chief to Tehran "to relaunch the dialogue and co-operation between the agency and Iran”, the report said.

But while the newly elected Iranian President confirmed “his agreement to meet” the IAEA chief, no discussions on the subject have taken place since.

The news comes amid fears of a regional spillover of the Gaza war, with Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah engaging in tit-for-tat strikes at the Lebanese border.

It also comes after the killings of major Hamas and Hezbollah figures – one of them in Iran – that have been blamed on Israel. Iran has vowed to retaliate.

