Pictures of the week: From an Icelandic volcano to robotic surgery in China

A child watches as a Shurui surgical robot, operated by a staff member from a console, performs mock surgery on a dummy at the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Reuters
Tourists and residents watch a volcanic eruption from the road between Reykjanesbraut and Grindavik, Iceland. AP
The blue - or sturgeon- supermoon appears above Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A college student dressed as Hindu deity Krishna, before the Janmashtami festival, in Chennai, India. AFP
Cars ready to be loaded onto a vessel for export, at a port in Taicang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Migrants arrive on the Canary island of El Hierro, Spain. AP
Indonesian anti-riot police form a barricade with their shields during a students' rally in front of the Parliament building, in Jakarta. EPA
An elderly man raises the Palestinian flag before Israeli army armoured vehicles, at the entrance of the Tulkarm camp for Palestinian refugees, during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. AFP
A man infected with Mpox shows his hands inside a ward at the Kamenge University Hospital's Mpox treatment centre, in Bujumbura, Burundi. AFP
Israeli police scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem, during a protest against a potential new draft law that could end their exemptions from military service. AP
Deluged houses after floods in Feni, Bangladesh. AFP
Ukrainian troops ride atop a tank after returning from Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region. AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP
National Museums Liverpool senior paintings conservator Dave Crombie uses a torchlight to inspect a detail of the Echo and Narcissus painting by John William Waterhouse as it undergoes treatment at the Conservation Centre in Liverpool, Britain. EPA
People gather to watch the supermoon at the White Sand National Park near Alamogordo, US. Reuters
US President Joe Biden is welcomed by his daughter Ashley to the stage, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AFP
A Shiite pilgrim marches with a banner towards the shrine city of Karbala ahead of the Arbaeen commemorations, near the city of Hilla, in Iraq. AFP
Turkey's AK Party politician Alpay Ozalan, second left, scuffles with Ahmet Sik of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) during a session of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to debate the case of jailed opposition lawmaker Can Atalay, in Ankara. AP
Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal lifts the Saudi Super Cup after his team beat Al Nassr in the final in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
Customers have dinner during a 'Dinner in the Sky' event which uses a crane to hoist its guests 50 metres into the air, in Warsaw. AFP
Participants covered in mud compete in handball in the 2024 Mud Flats Olympics near Brunsbuetel, Germany. Getty Images
Palestinians injured in an Israeli strike east of Khan Younis arrive at the Nasser Hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. EPA
Israelis call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza during a demonstration in Tel Aviv. EPA
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets supporters after a news conference following a royal endorsement in Bangkok, Thailand. Bloomberg
A zookeeper attempts to move a Bactrian camel on to scales during a photocall to promote the annual 'weigh-in' event at London Zoo. Getty Images
Tourists visit the 19th century Pena Palace in Sintra, near Lisbon, Portugal. AP
School pupils attend a mass worship ceremony, part of the Janai Purnima Festival, at a Hindu temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. EPA
A demonstrator joins a protest against gang violence in the Solino neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA
Demonstrators clash with police near the Israeli Consulate during the Democratic National Convention. AP
Palestinians walk in an area damaged during the Israeli offensive in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
A child watches as a Shurui surgical robot, operated by a staff member from a console, performs mock surgery on a dummy at the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Reuters
Tourists and residents watch a volcanic eruption from the road between Reykjanesbraut and Grindavik, Iceland. AP
The blue - or sturgeon- supermoon appears above Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A college student dressed as Hindu deity Krishna, before the Janmashtami festival, in Chennai, India. AFP
Cars ready to be loaded onto a vessel for export, at a port in Taicang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Migrants arrive on the Canary island of El Hierro, Spain. AP
Indonesian anti-riot police form a barricade with their shields during a students' rally in front of the Parliament building, in Jakarta. EPA
An elderly man raises the Palestinian flag before Israeli army armoured vehicles, at the entrance of the Tulkarm camp for Palestinian refugees, during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. AFP
A man infected with Mpox shows his hands inside a ward at the Kamenge University Hospital's Mpox treatment centre, in Bujumbura, Burundi. AFP
Israeli police scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem, during a protest against a potential new draft law that could end their exemptions from military service. AP
Deluged houses after floods in Feni, Bangladesh. AFP
Ukrainian troops ride atop a tank after returning from Russia, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region. AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP
National Museums Liverpool senior paintings conservator Dave Crombie uses a torchlight to inspect a detail of the Echo and Narcissus painting by John William Waterhouse as it undergoes treatment at the Conservation Centre in Liverpool, Britain. EPA
People gather to watch the supermoon at the White Sand National Park near Alamogordo, US. Reuters
US President Joe Biden is welcomed by his daughter Ashley to the stage, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AFP
A Shiite pilgrim marches with a banner towards the shrine city of Karbala ahead of the Arbaeen commemorations, near the city of Hilla, in Iraq. AFP
Turkey's AK Party politician Alpay Ozalan, second left, scuffles with Ahmet Sik of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) during a session of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to debate the case of jailed opposition lawmaker Can Atalay, in Ankara. AP
Salem Al Dawsari of Al Hilal lifts the Saudi Super Cup after his team beat Al Nassr in the final in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
Customers have dinner during a 'Dinner in the Sky' event which uses a crane to hoist its guests 50 metres into the air, in Warsaw. AFP
Participants covered in mud compete in handball in the 2024 Mud Flats Olympics near Brunsbuetel, Germany. Getty Images
Palestinians injured in an Israeli strike east of Khan Younis arrive at the Nasser Hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. EPA
Israelis call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza during a demonstration in Tel Aviv. EPA
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets supporters after a news conference following a royal endorsement in Bangkok, Thailand. Bloomberg
A zookeeper attempts to move a Bactrian camel on to scales during a photocall to promote the annual 'weigh-in' event at London Zoo. Getty Images
Tourists visit the 19th century Pena Palace in Sintra, near Lisbon, Portugal. AP
School pupils attend a mass worship ceremony, part of the Janai Purnima Festival, at a Hindu temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. EPA
A demonstrator joins a protest against gang violence in the Solino neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA
Demonstrators clash with police near the Israeli Consulate during the Democratic National Convention. AP
Palestinians walk in an area damaged during the Israeli offensive in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters
A child watches as a Shurui surgical robot, operated by a staff member from a console, performs mock surgery on a dummy at the World Robot Conference in Beijing. Reuters