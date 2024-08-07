Best photos of August 7: Earthquake drills in Banda Aceh to wildfires in California

Firefighters work to protect the Mill Creek community from a forest fire in Tehama County, California. AP
Students gather during an earthquake drill at Aceh Junior High School 1 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. EPA
US Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gorvernor Tim Walz and Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a Democratic Party rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. AFP
Visually impaired visitors touch a model depicting reliefs of the Parthenon at Typhlological Museum in Madrid. AFP
A group of Mexican faithful wearing traditional costumes meet Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican. AP
Palestinians run for cover following an Israeli air strike in the west of Deir Al Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. EPA
Volunteers manage road traffic in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AP
People wait for the balloon carrying the Olympic cauldron to rise above Tuileries Garden during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP
