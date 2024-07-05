The best photos of the week: From Fourth of July celebrations to Keir Starmer’s victory

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: From Labour's win to Mount Ibu erupting
Thursday's best photos: From a hot dog eating contest to Fitzcarraldo's Dream in Nantes
Wednesday's best photos: From travel ahead of Fourth of July to rainy day at Wimbledon
Tuesday's best photos: From swearing in Dutch PM to Lib Dem leader's campaigning
Monday's best photos: From sun setting in Haiti to crescent moon in Turkey
Sunday's best photos: From street art in Italy to flooding in China
Saturday's best photos: From a sleeping polar bear to anti-far-right protests
Updated: July 05, 2024, 6:01 PM