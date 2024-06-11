Today's best photos: From an antifascist rally in Toulouse to India's longest heatwave

More from The National:
Monday's best photos: from a royal cremation in Bali to a heist in Paris
Saturday's best photos: From dragon boats to King Charles III's birthday parade rehearsals
Friday's best photos: From exam day in Wuhan to a storm over Sydney
Thursday's best photos: From the Appleby Horse Fair to a robotics conference in Shanghai
Wednesday's best photos: From an underwater sculpture to flooding in Germany
Tuesday's best photos: From a Dior show at Drummond Castle to India's elections
Updated: June 11, 2024, 12:10 PM