Aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President goes missing

An aircraft with Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others aboard went missing on Monday, the president's office announced.

A search and rescue operation is under way after the aircraft, owned by the Defence Ministry, went off the radar on Monday morning, according to a statement on Monday night.

It left the capital of Lilongwe at 9.17am local time and was scheduled to arrive at Mzuzu Intertnational Airport in northern Malawi, at 10.02am.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” the statement added.

Read More Ebrahim Raisi death: Presidents who died in helicopter or plane crashes

President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled a scheduled trip to the Bahamas in light of the incident.

Some unverified media reports suggested the group was travelling in a helicopter to attend the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara.

No other details were immediately available.

Mr Chilima has been vice-president since 2020.

In 2022, he was arrested on corruption charges, dropped by a Malawi court in May.

He previously served as Minister for Economic Planning and Development, among others.

The incident comes weeks after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash, renewing scrutiny of the country's poor aviation record.

An overnight search-and-rescue operation was launched in western Iran, before their bodies were recovered at the crash site.