Today's best photos: From demolition of Baltimore bridge to rainbow over Kuwait City

More from The National:
Monday's best photos: From a protest in Tbilisi to the Cannes Film Festival
Sunday's best photos: From Real Madrid's celebrations to a puppet festival
Saturday's best photos: From the Northern Lights to volcanic eruption
Friday's best photos: From flooding in Kenya to sick pelicans in the US
Thursday's best photos: From a tornado in Oklahoma to the world's most venomous fish
Wednesday's best photos: From family meeting at Mexican border to Met Gala red carpet
Updated: May 14, 2024, 12:05 PM