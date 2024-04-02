World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza strike

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Several people working to deliver food aid in Gaza were killed in a strike on Monday, according to local reports and Chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen.

Images shared on social media showed the bodies lying in hospital. Some were wearing protective vests that featured the World Central Kitchen logo. Other posts showed British, Australian and Polish passports on three of the bodies, suggesting they were foreign nationals.

Mr Andres blamed the Israeli military for the strike.

“Today [World Central Kitchen] lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza. I am heart-broken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family,” he said in a post on X.

He said he has “served alongside” the people killed in other parts of the world and called them “angels”.

World Central Kitchen is an international aid organisation that focuses on serving food to people who need it most, and has recently started operations to address famine-like conditions in Gaza.

The UN and international agencies have warned that upwards to a million people in Gaza are facing “catastrophic hunger” and famine is “imminent” especially in northern Gaza.

“This is a tragedy,” the group said in a statement posted on X.

“Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER.”

Mr Andres also called on the Israeli government to end military operations and allow in humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing,” he said.

“It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.”

The Israeli military issued a statement saying it was starting an investigation into the incident.

“The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” it said.

Reuters reported that the Australian government is looking into confirming whether an Australian aid worker was killed.