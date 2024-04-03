Biden 'outraged' by Israel strike on Gaza aid workers and demands accountability

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was outraged by Israel's strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers and he demanded accountability for those responsible.

In some of his strongest words of condemnation of Israel since it launched its war on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks, Mr Biden said the US ally is failing to protect aid workers and civilians.

“I am outraged and heart-broken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

Israel's “investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.”

The slain American, who also has Canadian nationality, was identified by World Central Kitchen as Jacob Flickinger.

Mr Biden went on to say that “even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident” and called the Gaza war “one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed.”

Mr Biden, who is facing overwhelming domestic pressure to do more to rein in Israel, said it has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver help to civilians.

“Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen. Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians,” he stressed.

The President's statement came hours after he spoke to his “friend” Jose Andres, the celebrity chef who runs several Washington restaurants and who founded World Central Kitchen. The Spanish-American cook was last month in the White House lobbying for the Biden administration to do more to get food aid into Gaza.

World Central Kitchen had recently begun operations through a maritime aid route to Gaza via Cyprus.

World Central Kitchen identified the seven “heroes” killed as: Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha of Palestine; Australian Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom; Damian Sobol of Poland; US-Canada dual citizen Mr Flickinger; and security team members John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby, all of the UK.

“These are the heroes of WCK. These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories.” - Erin Gore, CEO. Read more: https://t.co/4f38RQ1l4I pic.twitter.com/neAsSzKVP5 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 2, 2024

More than 32,000 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel's war on Hamas, according to health officials in the enclave, and the UN warns that nearly half of the population are also at risk of “imminent” famine.

“The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden also said he currently has a team in Cairo trying to co-ordinate an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, along with the release of hostages held captive in Gaza.

The UN estimates that 196 people have been killed in the conflict since October.

The devastating Israeli airstrikes that killed @WCKitchen personnel yesterday bring the number of aid workers killed in this conflict to 196 – including more than 175 members of our own @UN staff.



This is unconscionable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 2, 2024

Mr Biden has faced growing backlash for his steadfast support for Israel as the civilian death toll mounts and the humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza – but he has increased criticism of Israel in recent weeks.

Mr Biden's statement also echoes Mr Andres's own comments shortly after the Monday's strike.

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing,” he said in a post on X.

“It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.”