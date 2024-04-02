Three Britons among seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Israeli air strike

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Three Britons were among seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen killed in an Israeli air strike as they travelled through Gaza.

The group was hit while leaving a warehouse in a three-car convoy that included two armoured vehicles, despite co-ordinating movements with the Israeli military, the organisation said.

Footage showed the bodies, several wearing protective gear with the charity’s logo, at a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir Al Balah.

As well as the three UK citizens, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian were all also killed, hospital records showed.

World Central Kitchen, a food charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, played a key role in getting in food to help alleviate the growing humanitarian disaster in the north of Gaza.

Mr Andres said he was “heart-broken” by the deaths. “The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing,” he said.

“It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” he wrote on social media.

Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s top military spokesman, said officials have been “reviewing the incident at the highest levels” and said he had spoken to Mr Andres to express condolences.

“We will be opening a probe to examine this serious incident further,” Admiral Hagari said. “This will help us reduce the risk of such an event occurring again.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked and saddened” by the deaths of the aid workers and his “thoughts are with their friends and family”.

“We are asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered,” he said.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer has said the deaths were “horrifying” and the Israeli actions “outrageous and unacceptable”.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all of those killed. We condemn this strike. There must be a full investigation and those responsible must be held to account.

“This war must stop now. Far too many innocent people have died in this conflict and more than a million are facing starvation. Labour repeats our call for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and full humanitarian access into Gaza.”

Relatives and friends mourn Saif Abu Taha, a worker with World Central Kitchen who was killed when Israeli strikes hit the NGO's vehicles in Gaza, during his funeral in Rafah. AFP

Project Hope which operates clinics in Rafah and Deir al Bala said it has suspended its humanitarian work for three days pending a security review in solidarity with WCK.

Executive vice-president, Chris Skopec, said the organisation is “horrified and heart-broken by the tragic killing” of the “innocent” aid workers.

“Aid workers are protected under international humanitarian law and should never be targeted.

“Nearly 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since October including our late colleague, Mohammed Hamed Mansour Madi, making Gaza one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a humanitarian worker.

“This is unacceptable and demands accountability through the international criminal court.”

Mr Skopec said “millions of people in Gaza are on the brink of famine and to prevent more senseless deaths, aid workers and aid shipments must be protected” and called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire”.

WCK staff members, along with thousands of volunteers and contractors, responded to disasters in nearly 20 countries last year.

It has fed war victims in Ukraine, delivered meal kits to earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey and partnered with local aid groups in Gaza, Israel and surrounding countries to feed war victims and the families of hostages.

WCK said on its website that its teams have set up a field kitchen in Rafah and created a network of community kitchens across Gaza.