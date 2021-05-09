US navy seizes illegal weapons from dhow in Arabian Sea

Weapons that the US Navy described as coming from a hidden arms shipment aboard a stateless dhow are seen on the guided-missile cruiser 'USS Monterey' on Saturday, May 8, 2021. AP

The US Navy said on Sunday it seized an illicit shipment of weapons from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on May 6 and 7.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey found the weapons on a "stateless dhow" in an operation that began Thursday in the northern reaches of the sea. A dhow is a traditional sailing ship popular in the Middle East.

“The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machineguns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers,” the navy said.

Other weapon components included “advanced optical sights”.

The cargo was discovered “during a routine flag verification boarding conducted in international water in accordance with customary international law”, the navy said.

It did not identify where it believed the shipment originated.

“The original source and intended destination of the material is currently under investigation,” it said.

The materials are currently in US custody awaiting final disposition.

“After all illicit cargo was removed, the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness, and after questioning, its crew was provided food and water before being released.”

US and other allied forces in the region usually embark upon shipments of illegal weaponry that are suspected to be heading towards Yemen.

Yemen's internationally recognised government has repeatedly said that illegal arms had been smuggled into poorly controlled ports.

The country has endured a six-year conflict after the Houthi rebels ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, saying they were fighting a corrupt system and foreign meddling.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened on behalf of the government the following year to restore its seat in Sanaa.

A photo by the US Navy showing the chache of weapons including dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. US Navy

Since 2015, the UN Security Council has imposed an arms embargo on the Houthis. Despite that, UN experts say that “an increasing body of evidence suggests that individuals or entities in the Islamic Republic of Iran supply significant volumes of weapons and components to the Houthis”.

This latest seizure appeared to be among the biggest. Tim Michetti, an investigative researcher who studies the illicit weapon trade, told the Associated Press, the shipment bore similarities to the others.

"The unique blend of materiel recovered by the USS Monterey appears to be consistent with the materiel from previous interdictions, which have been linked to Iran," he said.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

