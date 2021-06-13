UAE joins international community in welcome for new Israeli government

Israel's parliament voted for Naftali Bennett's coalition on Sunday evening

The international community congratulated Israel's new coalition government, after the widest grouping in the country's history won a narrow vote to take power.

Naftali Bennett ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister in a thin 60-59 majority vote in a deal that will see him swap the position with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in two years.

The new Cabinet was immediately sworn in after the vote.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation released a statement on Monday congratulating the alternating prime ministers.

"We look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment," the statement read. Israel and the UAE established ties in August last year.

US President Joe Biden was quick to welcome the new government, saying he looked forward to working with Mr Bennett, Mr Lapid and all the new Cabinet members to "strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."

"Israel has no better friend than the United States," he said.

"The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close co-operation, and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security."

Mr Biden said his administration was "fully committed" to working with the Israeli government in future.

The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran.

Read More

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett addresses the Israeli parliament. APWho is Naftali Bennett, Israel's new hardline prime minister?

New Israeli coalition ousts Netanyahu after parliament vote

Mr Biden also said his administration intended to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also offered their congratulations.

“The United States will continue to work with Israel to advance the cause of peace and we remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security," Mr Blinken said.

"We look forward to strengthening all aspects of the US-Israel partnership and working together for a more secure and prosperous future."

Mr Bennett thanked Mr Biden for his words, reciprocating the pledge to work together to strengthen ties.

In Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a message with Mr Bennett through her spokeswoman.

“Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further," Mrs Merkel said.

"With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also passed on his good wishes.

Updated: June 14, 2021 04:18 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al Nuaimi hopes to encourage consumers to buy more locally grown produce. WAM

UAE to ban low-quality food imports under tough new safety standards

UAE Government
A fighter belonging to Iraq's PMF paramilitary forces stands guard at the group's headquarters in Baghdad. AFP 

Iran-backed militias display long-range drone power in regional escalation

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one