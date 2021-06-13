UAE joins international community in welcome for new Israeli government
Israel's parliament voted for Naftali Bennett's coalition on Sunday evening
The international community congratulated Israel's new coalition government, after the widest grouping in the country's history won a narrow vote to take power.
Naftali Bennett ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister in a thin 60-59 majority vote in a deal that will see him swap the position with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in two years.
The new Cabinet was immediately sworn in after the vote.
We look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.— وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) June 14, 2021
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation released a statement on Monday congratulating the alternating prime ministers.
"We look forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment," the statement read. Israel and the UAE established ties in August last year.
US President Joe Biden was quick to welcome the new government, saying he looked forward to working with Mr Bennett, Mr Lapid and all the new Cabinet members to "strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."
"Israel has no better friend than the United States," he said.
"The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close co-operation, and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security."
Mr Biden said his administration was "fully committed" to working with the Israeli government in future.
The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran.
Read More
Mr Biden also said his administration intended to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also offered their congratulations.
“The United States will continue to work with Israel to advance the cause of peace and we remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security," Mr Blinken said.
"We look forward to strengthening all aspects of the US-Israel partnership and working together for a more secure and prosperous future."
Mr Bennett thanked Mr Biden for his words, reciprocating the pledge to work together to strengthen ties.
Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RNYPX4amGE— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 13, 2021
In Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a message with Mr Bennett through her spokeswoman.
“Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further," Mrs Merkel said.
"With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you."
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also passed on his good wishes.
Congratulations to PM @naftalibennett and alternate PM @yairlapid for forming a government. I look forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel‘s side.— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) June 13, 2021
Updated: June 14, 2021 04:18 PM