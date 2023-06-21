Two killed and 30 injured in train accident in Tunisia

At least two people were killed and 30 others injured in a train derailment in Tunisia, state media said on Wednesday.

The train on the line between Gabes and the capital Tunis derailed late on Tuesday, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official. It did not say in which direction the train was travelling.

It said the two people who died were the driver and his assistant.

Several fatal crashes have occurred on Tunisia's ageing railway system in recent years.

In March 2022, at least 65 people were injured in a collision between two trains in the Tunisian capital.

At least five people were killed and more than 50 injured in late 2016 when a train crashed into a public bus before dawn near the site of Monday's crash.

The previous year, the North African country suffered one of its worst railway disasters – 18 people were killed when a train hit a lorry and derailed at a level crossing south of the capital after a signal failure.