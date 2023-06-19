Police officer stabbed outside Brazilian embassy in Tunisia

Attacker was shot and taken into custody amid a heavy security presence

Ghaya Ben Mbarek author image
Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Jun 19, 2023
A police officer who was guarding the Brazilian embassy in Tunisia has been stabbed, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

The attacker refused to respond to the officer about why he was near the embassy's headquarters, before attacking him with a sharp object, the ministry said.

The attacker was shot in the leg and taken into custody, while the officer was taken to hospital.

Witnesses reported a heavy security presence in the area, which has been cordoned off.

An investigation is under way, the Ministry of Interior said.

This is a developing story.

Updated: June 19, 2023, 11:10 AM
Tunisia
