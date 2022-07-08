Tunisia's Kais Saied: Mistakes in the draft constitution will be fixed

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said that there are some mistakes in the constitutional draft he proposed late in June and added that the errors need to be amended.

The president also said in a taped video posted by the presidency on Friday that the amended version of the constitutional draft will be posted in the country's official gazette the same night.

The proposed draft will be put to a referendum later this month. It is meant to replace the 2014 constitution that was drawn up by a constituent assembly after mass protests forced long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to step down in 2011.

Mr Saied has not previously commented on the constitution since he published its text. Under its provisions, the powers of the president would increase while those of parliament and the judiciary would be diminished.

It also provides for creation of a National Council of Regions and Districts as a second chamber of parliament, but gives no details about how it would be elected or what powers it would have.

At least two members of the drafting committee have highlighted alterations to the draft they say were made after it left their control.

Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor appointed by Mr Saied to draft a “new constitution for a new republic”, told the Assabeh newspaper that the version published in the official gazette was “dangerous” and could pave the way for “a disgraceful dictatorial regime”.

The biggest change is to the structure of the government, in which the presidency would be strengthened and Parliament and the judiciary weakened.

As head of the executive, the president would propose legislation for approval by both parliament and a new legislative body called the National Council of Regions and Districts.

The new council, a long-time political project of Mr Saied, would be drawn from members of yet-to-be-formed local councils responsible for governing on a grass roots level.

Mr Saied insists this will put power back in the hands of the people and be a course correction after the 2011 revolution.

But the language in the new constitution grants sweeping powers to the president to dissolve both the legislature and government without an approval process or oversight. Additionally, there is no procedure provided for impeachment.

The new constitution would also reduce the power of the judiciary to a “function” of the state rather than a separate authority and forbid judges to strike.