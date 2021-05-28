The lost children: faces of innocence that symbolise the senselessness of the latest Gaza war

Updated: May 28th 2021, 1:27 PM
Points to remember
- Debate the issue, don't attack the person
- Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground
- Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.
- Listen actively without interrupting
- Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions
