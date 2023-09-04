23 dead as Syria clashes spread with heavy fighting in northeast

Heavy clashes erupted in northern Syria over the weekend, separate violence from fighting in the country’s eastern Deir Ezzor governorate, which is between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Force militia and local Arab armed groups.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor with a network of sources across the country, said 23 had died in the northeast clashes in Hasakah governorate, including nine militiamen and four government soldiers.

By some estimates, at least 100 people have died in clashes across Syria in the past seven days, after Arab-Kurd tensions in the east boiled over following the arrest of an Arab militia commander by the SDF, which is a largely Kurdish militia force.

Both sides in the east are backed by the US, while a complex web of rivals backed by Iran and Turkey vie for power in much of the north.

In Tal Tamr, Hasakah governorate in the country’s northeast, Turkish-backed militias reportedly tried to infiltrate into an area under Syrian army and Kurdish militia control, and were met with fierce resistance.

FILE PHOTO: An American soldier sits on a military vehicle, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. Picture taken March 23, 2019. REUTERS / Aboud Hamam / File Photo

The northeastern governorate is divided between control by the Damascus government and Kurdish militias backed by the US, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Both groups have at times cooperated, with the Kurds more commonly co-ordinating with Damascus in the north of the country, while receiving US support in the east, in Deir Ezzor.

During the Hasakah fighting, there were reports that Syrian government and Kurdish-backed groups countered the incursion by the Turkish-backed forces, who comprise parts of the now defunct rebel coalition, the Free Syrian Army, now known as the Syrian National Army.

A video posted on Sunday by a branch of the Kurdish People’s Defence Units, or YPJ, which is aligned to the SDF, showed rocket propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles and other munitions striking what it said were “Turkish occupation mercenaries,” a reference to the Syrian National Army.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched several incursions against Kurdish forces in northern Syria that have allowed Ankara to gain control over areas along the border.

A 2019 Russian-brokered agreement saw Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the northern border area in exchange for Turkey halting an earlier offensive.

Earlier pn Sunday, the US embassy in Syria said senior officials had met with Kurdish-led forces and community leaders in eastern Syria, discussing the need for de-escalation after days of deadly violence.

Fighting erupted in the Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province after the US-backed SDF detained Ahmad Al Khabil, the head of the local Deir Ezzor Military Council, on August 27.