US drone damaged by flares fired from Russian jet

A Russian fighter jet fired flares directly at a US drone on a mission against ISIS over Syria in what Washington said was the latest episode of “unprofessional behaviour”.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, severely damaged the MQ-9 drone's propeller, the US Air Forces Central Command said. The crew operating the drone was able to maintain flight and return it to its home base, the US added.

“The Russian fighter’s blatant disregard for flight safety detracts from our mission to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich.

“We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked and unprofessional behaviour.”

A recent string of incidents have seen Russian aircraft harass US aircraft over Syria, the US military said.

Sunday's incident follows one last week when a US MC-12 conducting an antiterrorism mission was “closely approached” by a Russian Su-35 jet. The US aircraft was forced to fly through the Russian aircraft's turbulence.

“Russian unsafe and unprofessional behaviour in the air not only degrades our defeat-ISIS mission, it risks unintended escalation and miscalculation,” said Gen Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command.

Joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said there is nothing to suggest the sharp rise of aggressive incidents over Syria is related to the war in Ukraine. He also said the US military has a deconfliction channel to prevent escalation.