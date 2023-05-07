Syria granted conditional return to Arab League

The Arab League has granted Syria a conditional return to the alliance after more than a decade of isolation.

The decision was made by Arab foreign ministers holding an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday, according to a senior Egyptian diplomat, who spoke to The National on condition of anonymity.

Asked what the conditions for a full return might be, the diplomat said they included the return of Syrian refugees without retributions, a credible political process that leads to elections and steps to end the smuggling of narcotics from Syria into neighbouring countries.

The diplomat spoke after the foreign ministers held a closed meeting at the Arab League's headquarters in central Cairo. A public session was scheduled for later on Sunday.

Ahmed Al Sahaf, Iraq’s foreign ministry spokesman, confirmed to reporters in Cairo that the ministers have agreed for Syria to return to the Arab League.

“The diplomacy of dialogue and efforts towards Arab integration embraced by Iraq made significant contribution toward Syria’s return to the Arab League,” he said on the meeting's sidelines.

Various regional powers have embraced Damascus in recent months as it looks to re-enter the diplomatic fold following a lengthy civil war.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after the violent suppression by President Bashar Al Assad's government of popular protests against his rule. The protests later degenerated into a full-blown civil war that killed hundreds of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.

Addressing Sunday's Arab League meeting, Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry strongly suggested that Syria's full return to the Arab fold depended on what actions it takes to peacefully end the conflict and reconcile the nation's rival factions.

"Every stage of the Syrian crisis proved that it cannot be resolved militarily and that there are no winners or losers," he said. "We are convinced that the only way toward its settlement is a political solution a resolution that has Syrian ownership and without foreign dictates,"he added.

He cited national reconciliation, building trust and safeguarding Syria's unity, sovereignty, Arab identity and an end to foreign meddling in its affairs.

On Friday, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Syria had enough votes among the league's 22 members to regain its seat, but acknowledged that the “symbolic return” would still involve a very “long and difficult” process.

The Arab League's meeting on Sunday comes a week after Jordan hosted in Amman Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The ministers said in a joint statement that their meeting was “aimed at solving the Syrian crisis” in line with a 2015 UN Security Council resolution endorsing a road map for peace, and addressing the “humanitarian, political and security crisis.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have both visited Damascus in recent weeks, with Tehran lauding the regional push to reintegrate its Arab ally.

Syria and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume flights and consular services last month, while Tunisia has also reappointed an ambassador to Damascus.

Damascus had acknowledged that it needed to improve regional relations before a return to the league.

“The Arab League exists but then the differences within the Arab League will remain,” Mr Mekdad said last month. Syria's return may “unify” regional stances, he added.

US President Joe Biden's administration said it was “encouraged” by the Amman meeting despite Washington's opposition to bringing Mr Al Assad's regime back into the fold.

A White House National Security Council representative told The National the Biden administration was “encouraged to see the joint communique mention many priorities that we and our partners share”.

The White House said it was particularly pleased that the communique emphasised UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015, which aimed to create an internationally recognised bid for peace in Syria.