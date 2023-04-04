US strike kills ISIS leader in Syria

A US strike killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria on Monday.

Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al Jabouri was killed in a unilateral strike in the north-west, the US Central Command said.

No civilians were killed or injured, it added.

Mr Al Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developing the organisation's leadership network.

His death will "temporarily disrupt the organisation’s ability to plot external attacks," the US said.

The US regularly carries out anti-terror operations as leader of the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

About 900 US troops are based in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS remnants.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

A top general has warned that the terror group could return "within one to two years" if US troops leave Syria.

Despite being territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, the US-designated terrorist group continues to wage a low-level insurgency across northern Iraq and Syria, where it controlled swathes of territory from 2014.