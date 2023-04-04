US strike kills ISIS leader in Syria

Monday strike killed senior ISIS leader who planned attacks in Europe

US soldiers and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take part in military exercises in northeastern Syria. The US and SDF cooperate in the fight against ISIS remnants. EPA
The National author image
The National
Apr 04, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A US strike killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria on Monday.

Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al Jabouri was killed in a unilateral strike in the north-west, the US Central Command said.

No civilians were killed or injured, it added.

READ MORE
ISIS would return to Syria in 'one to two years' if US forces leave, says top general

Mr Al Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developing the organisation's leadership network.

His death will "temporarily disrupt the organisation’s ability to plot external attacks," the US said.

The US regularly carries out anti-terror operations as leader of the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

About 900 US troops are based in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS remnants.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

A top general has warned that the terror group could return "within one to two years" if US troops leave Syria.

Despite being territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, the US-designated terrorist group continues to wage a low-level insurgency across northern Iraq and Syria, where it controlled swathes of territory from 2014.

Updated: April 04, 2023, 4:49 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL