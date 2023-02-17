Four US troops wounded as ISIS leader killed in north-east Syria raid

Four American troops were wounded during a raid in north-eastern Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader, the US military said on Friday.

US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement that it had carried out the helicopter raid on Thursday night in partnership with Syrian Democratic Forces.

An explosion during the raid wounded four servicemembers and a working dog.

Centcom added that the raid had killed ISIS senior leader Hamza Al Homsi.

The troops and the dog were receiving medical treatment at a US medical facility in Iraq, Centcom said.

ISIS Senior Leader Killed and Four U.S. Servicemembers Wounded in Helicopter Raid in Northeastern Syria pic.twitter.com/j2a8IWsQw2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 17, 2023

A February 10 operation by Centcom resulted in the seizure of “multiple weapons, ammo and a suicide belt”, as well as the death of an ISIS leader.

“We can confirm Ibrahim Al Qahtani, an ISIS official associated with planning ISIS detention centre attacks, was killed in the raid,” Centcom said in an earlier tweet.