US military captures two ISIS members in Syria

Central Command describes the extremists as facilitators, including a logistics specialist

US troops and Syrian Democratic Forces personnel in a joint exercise at Dayrik, north-east Syria. EPA
Jan 23, 2023
US forces have captured two ISIS members in an air and ground assault in eastern Syria, the US military's Central Command has said.

The raid took place on Saturday, Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said on Sunday.

He said one civilian received “minor injuries” during the attack and was treated at a nearby medical facility before being released back to his family.

Centcom described the militants as facilitators — a logistics specialist and an “associate” of the extremist group.

Centcom alluded to the presence of “partner forces” — previously used to refer to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Kurdish armed group that helped the US and its allies defeat ISIS.

The command did not immediately return a message seeking further information about the attack.

After the extremists lost their last scraps of territory following a military onslaught backed by the coalition in March 2019, ISIS remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country's east.

They have since used such hideouts to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops, while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

On Friday, Centcom said a drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria. A war monitoring group said it was launched by Iran-backed groups.

Updated: January 23, 2023, 5:27 AM
