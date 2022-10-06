US conducted raid targeting ISIS operative in northeast Syria, army says

The US has admitted it's forces were involved in a raid near the northern Syrian city of Qamishli early on Thursday.

The dawn raid targeted an ISIS operative, a senior military official said. No further details were given on the operation.

Sources told Reuters that an ISIS commander was killed in the raid.

Syrian state media said the raid was conducted in the government-held village of Muluk Saray in Hasekeh province. One person was killed, SANA reported.

It is the first known US raid against ISIS in regime-held territory.

US helicopters landed in the village after midnight and locals were told to stay indoors. They also raided a building used by Syrian regime forces, where they detained several people, a source told Reuters.

"The airborne operation targeted a key ISIS leader present in the areas controlled by the Syrian government. It was successful," they said.

"This operation aims to expand the scope of targeting this organisation's members across different parts of Syria," they added.

The ISIS operative reportedly killed in the raid was said to have moved to the village from the town of Taif, a former ISIS stronghold on the Iraqi border, and his identity was unknown to locals.

ISIS leaders Abu Ibrahim Al Quraishi and Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi were both killed during US raids in western Syria. Al Quraishi blew himself up during a US raid in the town of Atme, Idlib province in February. Al Baghdadi also committed suicide during a raid in Barisha, also in Idlib, in 2019. Both areas are controlled by rebel groups, some of which are affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Although territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, ISIS has continued to wage an insurgency in both Iraq and Syria, and poses a high security threat.

Many of its former members are detained in Kurdish-controlled prisons and camps across Hasekeh, including the notorious Al Hol, home to thousands of ISIS-affiliated women and their children.