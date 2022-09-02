Syrian foreign minister says Israel 'playing with fire' after air strikes

Syria's foreign minister warned Israel on Thursday it was “playing with fire” after it launched missile attacks on the country this week.

Strikes near Damascus and on Aleppo's international airport on Wednesday evening caused material damage, state news agency Sana reported.

Air defences shot down other Israeli missiles around the capital.

Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Al Meqdad said Israel was threatening the security of the region with its air strikes.

“Israel is playing with fire and is putting the regional military and security situations at risk of an explosion,” he said, according to a Sana report.

“Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later.”

Israel has carried out a series of strikes in Syria in recent years, mainly aimed at convoys allegedly carrying weapons or sites housing munitions belonging to allied fighters from Iran.

In June, Syria blamed Israel for aerial attacks on its main international airport in Damascus that put it out of commission for several weeks.

A runway damaged by an Israeli strike, resulting in the Damascus International Airport being forced to shut down. AFP

Israeli defence officials said the civilian airport had been used regularly by Iran to transport weapons and militias.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Thursday said one person was killed while three were wounded in Israel's shelling of Damascus.

Two Israeli missiles were aimed at Syrian military sites where Hezbollah-affiliated militias were present, it said.