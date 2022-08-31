Explosions heard over Syria's Aleppo airport

War monitor says Israeli air strikes hit targets in vicinity of airport

An investigation was under way to determine the cause behind the explosions. AFP
Amr Mostafa
Aug 31, 2022
An Israeli missile attack targeted Syria’s Aleppo airport on Wednesday, a Syrian military source said. The attack caused material damage at the airport, according to the source, who was quoted by state news agency Sana.

Explosions were heard over Aleppo city, according to state media. The airport is located next to the Al Nayreb suburb of the city, several kilometres from the city centre.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a conflict monitor with a large network of sources across the country, reported that Israeli bombing had hit targets in the vicinity of Aleppo airport and depots near the facility.

Four Israeli rockets targeted a runway at the airport and depots in its vicinity, SOHR said. The attack caused fire and blasts at a rocket stockpile likely belonging to Iran, it added.

This is a developing story

Updated: August 31, 2022, 6:18 PM
