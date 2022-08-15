Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases in Syria

A series of Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets in Syria on Sunday, near the ancestral home region of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, it has been reported.

The strikes hit targets close to Russia's main Syrian bases on the Mediterranean coast, Reuters reported.

Three personnel were killed and three wounded in two Israeli attacks south of Tartus province and one on Damascus, the Syrian Army said.

Two Syrian military defectors told Reuters the strikes on the north-eastern outskirts of Damascus hit outposts of Lebanon's pro-Iranian Hezbollah group.

A Syrian Army officer in the Tartus coastal region said an Iranian base near the village of Abu Afsa, south of the port city, was targeted alongside an air defence and radar station nearby.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against alleged Iranian targets in recent years, but has mostly avoided hitting the coastal provinces where Russia's main military assets are concentrated.

The strikes have come as a low-intensity conflict has escalated, with the goal of slowing down Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, according to Israeli and regional military experts.

The strikes were close to the Russian Navy's only Mediterranean base in the port of Tartus where Russian warships are docked, while Moscow's major Hmeimim airbase is in nearby Latakia province.

Russian intervention turning the tide

Russia's intervention alongside Iran helped turn the tide in favour of Mr Assad in a conflict that has lasted more than a decade.

The coastal areas are inhabited mainly by Mr Assad's minority Alawite sect, which dominates the higher echelons of power in the security force and army.

Russian forces in Syria regularly turn a blind eye to Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored deployments and arms transfers.

But tensions have mounted between Israel and Russia over Israeli condemnation of the Ukraine war and Moscow's scrutiny of a Jewish emigration agency.

Israel last month said its military jets came under Russian anti-aircraft fire over Syria in May but they missed their target. It described the confrontation as a “one-off incident”.

Syria blamed Israel for major strikes on Damascus International Airport in June that heavily damaged runways and forced a halt for several weeks to flights.

Israeli defence officials say the civilian airport has been used regularly by Iran to transport weapons and militias.