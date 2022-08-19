Nine killed by government shelling in Syria's Al Bab city

At least nine people, including children, have been killed by Syrian government forces' shelling in the city of Al Bab, in the north-eastern countryside of Aleppo, a war monitor said on Friday.

Thirty others were wounded, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement.

The shelling was carried out from Syrian government sites, the Britain-based watchdog said.

READ MORE Turkish air strikes in Syria kill at least 11, war monitor says

The Observatory, which depends on a network of activists on the ground, reported that shells fell on residential areas and a popular market in the city.

The attack comes days after Turkey carried out an air strike in northern Syria near its border, killing at least 11 people, including Syrian government soldiers.

The Turkish attack took place west of the northern town of Kobani and came amid tensions in northern Syria between US-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkish-backed opposition gunmen.