Israeli missiles hit Damascus rural side with no casualties reported

Syrian air defences on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened at night.

This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency Sana shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus. Sana via AP

Asked about the attack, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details.

Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, said it carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It is going after arms shipments believed to be bound for the group. Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.