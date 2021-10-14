Israel air attack 'kills Syrian soldier'

The attack was in Syria's Homs province, Syrian Defence Ministry says

The National
Oct 14, 2021

An Israeli air strike on a communications tower in central Syria killed one Syrian soldier and wounded three on Wednesday evening, state media reported.

“At around 11.34pm the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression … on the area of Palmyra targeting a communication tower and several positions in its vicinity,” Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

The Syrian Defence Ministry confirmed that the attack was in Palmyra, in the province of Homs.

The ministry on its Facebook page that the attack caused some material losses.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Syria during the civil war, against what it says are arms shipments bound for Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces.

Last week, Israel launched an overnight attack on Syria that injured six soldiers, Sana reported.

Israel rarely comments on individual attacks.

Updated: October 14th 2021, 12:56 AM
