Israeli strike intercepted by Syrian air defences, reports say

Israel launched an overnight attack on Syria, reports said late on Friday night.

Syrian air defences intercepted the Israeli attack above the Homs countryside, Syrian state TV reported.

“An Israeli aggression is targeting the central region, and air defences are responding,” a government television station said.

Syrian air defences responded to missiles flying over the country’s central province of Homs at about 9.33pm local time, the Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the military area of Al Tanf with bursts of missiles towards the T-4 military airport in the central region," the news agency reported, quoting a military source.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Syria during the latter's civil war, aimed at what Israel says are suspected arms shipments bound for Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces.

But Israel rarely comments on individual attacks.

The pro-Syrian government Cham FM Radio reported air strikes in rural Homs province, near the Syrian T4 military air base in the desert. The state-run Al Ikhbariya TV described the strikes as an Israeli aggression.