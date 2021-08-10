Syria's Assad approves Cabinet with new internal trade minister

Piles of bread for sale in Midan, a district of Damascus renowned for its sweet delicacies. AFP (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad issued a decree forming a new government on Tuesday, keeping many of the same faces but appointing Amr Salem as internal trade and consumer protection minister, Syria's state news agency Sana said.

Mr Assad was re-elected by a 95 per cent landslide for a fourth seven-year term in May in a vote the international community has said lacks legitimacy.

The Cabinet is made up of 29 members led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who was reappointed last month. A new information minister was also named, while the defence, economy and foreign affairs ministers remain the same.

In the lead-up to his appointment, Mr Salem published a scathing rebuke on his Facebook page of officials neglecting to regularly maintain power stations, and criticised those who “hide behind routine” and show “laziness” when performing their duties.

“Those who believe that standing by the Syrian Army in the current battle gives them the right to offend citizens, the state, and public order … are no different than terrorists,” he wrote on Friday.

“We will deal with them firmly and without hesitation.”

He also proposed “solutions” to problems such as higher bread prices and electricity shortages, exacerbated by a crumbling economy, international sanctions and a financial crisis in neighbouring Lebanon.

Human Rights Watch said in a January situation report that ordinary Syrians had been unable “to procure food, essential drugs, and other basic necessities".

“As a result, more than 9.3 million Syrians have become food insecure and over 80 per cent of Syrians live below the poverty line," it said.

Hunger in the country has reached “record highs”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the General Assembly in March.

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said May's election undermined efforts to end 10 years on conflict in the country.

“The elections that took place in Syria on May 26 met none of the criteria of a genuinely democratic vote, do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict,” he said the day after the poll.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

RACE CARD 4pm Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m 5.10pm Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

