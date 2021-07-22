Israel launches rocket attack on Syria's Homs area

Syria's air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Al Qusair area in Homs early on Thursday, state media reported.

A military source told Syrian state news agency Sana the attack caused no casualties, inflicting only material damage.

“At 01:13am … the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack targeting several positions in the Qusayr region of Homs province,” the source said.

“Our air defences intercepted the missiles … shooting most of them down.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the missiles targeted military positions of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, destroying weapons depots.

The Israeli military had no comment.

In a separate development, the Israeli military said its troops were searching for “two suspects” spotted crossing the Lebanese border into Israeli territory overnight.

Homs province adjoins Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah group holds sway.

On Monday, Syria said it had intercepted an Israeli attack on Aleppo that killed five pro-Iran fighters allied with the regime and destroyed the group's base and a nearby weapons depot, according to SOHR.

The area has been hit by Israel repeatedly because of reports of a growing Iranian presence.

A Syrian military spokesman said the damage was being assessed after air defences shot down most of the missiles.

The air strikes were the first since a new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett came to power last month.

Mr Bennett vowed to maintain his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu's policy of containment of Iran's military expansion in Syria. Israel says this expansion upset the region's strategic balance.

Western intelligence sources said Israel's increased strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank's charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate's first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. "We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE," said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. "We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. "Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can't fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. "You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances." Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. "As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives," said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. "Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. "Dubai's airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries."

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. "The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away."

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

Wayne Rooney's career Everton (2002-2004) Appearances: 48

