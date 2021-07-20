Israel strikes Lebanese border after rare rocket attack

A UN peacekeepers vehicle is seen at the southern village of Khiam, Lebanon.

Israeli forces fired artillery into the border region with Lebanon on Tuesday morning in response to an earlier rocket attack, the Israeli army said.

“Two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. One of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System and the second rocket fell in an open area inside Israel,” the Israeli military said in a tweet.

In response, it said, Israeli artillery had struck Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said that it had launched an investigation into both attacks and called for calm.

“Unifil radars detected at 4:30 am [local time] a rocket launch from a region lying to the north-west of Al Qlayleh village [in south Lebanon] towards Israel,” the statement said. “Later, our radars detected Israeli artillery fire in response.”

Unifil said they are in contact with the two sides to urge them to practice maximum restraint and avoid escalation.

“We have boosted security in the region, along with the Lebanese army and launched an investigation,” the UN forces added.

In a statement, the Lebanese Army said the area of Wadi Hamoul had been targeted by “12, 155mm artillery shells.”

Though that no injuries or damage were reported.

The statement said: “an Army unit found 3 launchers for 122mm Grad rockets, one of which with a missile that was intended to be launched, and it was disabled by the specialised units.”

In response to the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned that the economic crisis in Lebanon could see more exchanges of fire.

“We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel. I call on the international community to take action to restore stability in Lebanon,” Mr Gantz said in a tweet.

We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel. I call on the international community to take action to restore stability in Lebanon. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 20, 2021

The last time rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel was in May, during an 11-day conflict fought between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

Rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel is rare, with few outbreaks of violence since Israel fought the devastating month-long 2006 war against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Syria's air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Al Safirah area of southern Aleppo on Monday, Syrian state media reported. The area has been hit by Israel repeatedly due to reports of a growing Iranian presence.

A Syrian military spokesman said the damage was being assessed after air defences downed most of the missiles that targeted a number of unspecified locations.

Syrian opposition forces in the region claimed the air strikes were aimed at Iranian Revolutionary Guard bases and a weapons plant, in a continuation of Israeli attacks against Iranian military research and development activities over the past year.

The Syrian government has never directly acknowledged strikes are aimed at Iranian assets, which it has said are limited to some advisers.

However, Syrian military sources told Reuters that Iran has a strong presence in the province in northern Syria, including elite Revolutionary Guard officers at the Kuweires military airbase 30 kilometres east of the city.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the Israeli military does not comment on foreign reports. Israeli officials have said earlier missile strikes slowed Iran’s entrenchment in Syria.

Explosions were heard across Aleppo, which was Syria's most populated urban centre and a commercial and industrial powerhouse before the war.

Authorities said work was under way to repair the main electricity cable to the city after a direct hit cut power.

The air strikes are the first since a new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett came to power last month.

Mr Bennett has vowed to maintain his predecessor's policy of containment of Iran's military expansion in Syria, a development Israel's establishment says has upset the region's strategic balance.

Western intelligence sources say Israeli strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by the US and part of a policy to undermine Iran's military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Washington recently carried out strikes against installations belonging to Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to rocket attacks against US interests in Iraq.

The Pentagon earlier this month said it was deeply concerned about a series of retaliatory attacks on US personnel based in the north-east of the country, who came under fire from Iranian backed militias operating in the area that borders Iraq.

Thousands of Iran-backed militias have had a growing presence across Syria in the last year after helping Syrian President Bashar Al Assad regain territory once lost to insurgents.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

