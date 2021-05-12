Palestinian boy mourns father's death after Israeli strike on Gaza in viral video

Follow the latest updates as violence escalates in Israel and Palestine

A video of a Palestinian boy mourning the death of his father went viral, after Israeli air strikes on the city of Gaza.

In the clip the boy is seen running towards his father's body as it is carried away by a group of men to be laid to rest.

"Baba Baba, I want my father," he says while crying.

The traumatised boy wanted to see his father one last time before the burial.

At least 35 people were killed across Gaza in Israeli air attacks.

At least 10 of those killed were children, Palestinian health officials said, while 220 people had been injured as of Tuesday evening.

The Israeli strikes caused the collapse of a 13-storey tower block in the densely populated enclave, drawing widespread condemnation.

Two other buildings were hit – a three-floor residential building, in which three people died and a 10-storey building that suffered major damage – Gaza health officials said.

The larger building, known as the Al Jawahera building, houses media network companies and other offices.

During the past two days, hundreds of rockets launched by Hamas streaked through the sky towards Israeli cities and towns.

The vast majority were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system.

Clashes broke out in Jerusalem last week after an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah district.

And on Monday, hundreds of worshippers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque were injured when Israeli police stormed the compound.

The mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam.



