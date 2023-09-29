Chess nurtures focus and determination in young Lebanese players

Moments before Edward Iskenderian, 17, began a tense match at a chess tournament in Beirut, he reflected on how he first got interested in the game because he wanted to “beat" his dad.

“Now, he doesn't play with me any more" says Edward, because "he knows he stands no chance,” he added with a smile.

Edward is among hundred of chess enthusiasts who participated in the competition last month, hosted by the Keshmat chess school in the Lebanese capital's suburbs.

After starting his chess journey only five years ago, Edward unexpectedly came to a draw against Lebanon's national champion in his most recent competition.

The Keshmat summer chess festival included both rated and open tournaments for participants of all levels, attracting a hundred people from across the country.

On the penultimate day of the tournament, players of all ages – children included – are meticulously recording each of their moves, keeping an intense focus on their boards.

A new chess school in Lebanon harnesses young talent for greatness

The hushed atmosphere is occasionally disturbed by players pressing the clock – or nervous fidgeting.

Young participants told The National that chess provides them with a sense of control and stability amid the unpredictability of daily life in Lebanon.

“What I really like about chess is that everything is on you: you're in full control of what's happening, whether you are winning or losing. There are no external factors, like what happens in life, that can change the outcome,” Edward said.

Edward Iskandarian is one of the young emerging chess players at Keshmat, a new chess school in Beirut. Edward was invited to play in the top 10 pool of players in this year's tournament. Matt Kynaston / The National

Mark Karam, 16, said that chess helps him regulate his emotions.

“Whenever I feel anger or any strong emotion, playing chess clears my mind.”

His friend Nadia Fawaz, 13, told The National that chess keeps her mind sharp and active. She added that she has begun a chess community at her school to encourage girls to start playing.

These are other young talents made their mark in the competition, with Mark clinching the victory in the open tournament and Nadia securing second place

Among Lebanon's youngest players is eight-year-old Skye Attieh, who ranked 30th in the national championship held at Keshmat last year and ranks 10th in the world for her age group.

She could not participate in this year's Keshmat tournament because she is preparing for the upcoming world cadet competition, scheduled for October.

“There is a growing number of Lebanese taking up chess, and some juniors have promising potential,” said Russian Grandmaster Alexander Raetsk on the sidelines of the tournament.

Alexander Raetsky is a chess Grandmaster and International Master, who Keshmat flew in from Russia to train and inspire young players in Beirut. Matt Kynaston / The National

Mr Raetsk, now an international coach, was the tournament's honoured guest. Over the course of two weeks, he provided private lessons and conducted group lectures for the participants.

“But chess requires substantial work, infrastructure and investment to nurture young talents,” he added.

In Lebanon, which is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis now in its fifth year, Mr Raetsk acknowledged that “it's not easy for the young generation in Lebanon to reach international levels of play”.

An inclusive school

Making chess more accessible was one of the driving forces that pushed Marc Farra, a 32-year-old Lebanese chess lover, to co-found Keshmat.

This chess school, which now welcomes dozens of players weekly, was a warehouse two years ago.

“I wanted to establish the chess centre that I wished I had when I was playing. I'm thrilled to see so many younger players here, and I hope to inspire them by creating the ideal conditions for them to unleash their potential,” he said.

Keshmat offered classes and high-quality chess equipment for those who want to play, with the aim of remaining accessible to all, with monthly memberships costing $10.

“We wanted to be an inclusive community,” Mr Farra said.

Marc Farra co-founded Keshmat in December 2021, converting an old storage warehouse on the outskirts of Beirut into a chess school. Matt Kynaston / The National

The school is trying to secure sponsorships for promising players to allow them to participate in international competitions abroad.

In cash-strapped Lebanon, Mr Farra spoke of the difficulty of raising money and the sacrifices it has required from the whole team.

“We refrain from accepting funds from sectarian politicians or politically affiliated business owners; our aim is to ensure that everyone feels included,” he explained.

“At the end of the game, the king and the pawn go back in the same box.”