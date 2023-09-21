No injures reported after shots fired outside US embassy in Beirut

The U. S. Embassy in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. AP

Sep 21, 2023
Shots were fired near the US embassy in Lebanon late on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, embassy spokesman Jake Nelson said.

"At 10.37pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy," Mr Nelson said.

"There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities."

It is not yet known who was behind the gunfire, AP reported.

This year, the US marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the embassy in Beirut on April 18.

US officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people, on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital.

Another bomb attack struck the new location on September 20, 1984.

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy. Security incidents around it are rare, Reuters reported.

