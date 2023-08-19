Suspect in Damascus bombing reportedly dies in Beirut

A Syrian man suspected of killing at least six people in Damascus in July died after he threw himself from a building during a raid in Beirut, Lebanese media and a security source said on Saturday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group received information that the suspect, identified as Wessam Dala, entered Lebanon illegally through Syria's Al Tal region and settled with his relatives in Al Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The man was chased after he was suspected of preparing to carry out a terrorist act, NNA said.

“Members of Hezbollah group raided the site, and when he learnt that his whereabouts had been discovered, he threw himself from the seventh floor and was taken to St George Hospital, where he died,” a security source told Reuters.

The source said two of the suspect's relatives were detained.

Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine in the southern suburbs of Damascus, killing several people and wounding others.

The blast took place on the eve of the holy day of Ashura.

On the following day, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.