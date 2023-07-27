Casualties in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital

A bomb planted in a taxi exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine, south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, on Thursday, causing casualties, Syrian state media reported.

The blast comes on the eve of the holy day of Ashura.

State-run Al Ikhbariya TV said there were reports of injuries in the explosion that rocked the Sayeda Zeinab suburb, but it did not elaborate.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people were killed in the blast.

Six others, including children, were wounded, the UK-based watchdog added.

The observatory said the blast occurred outside a hotel near a military facility belonging to Iranian militias.

Earlier this week, two people were wounded in a separate blast outside the shrine, where pilgrims have been flocking to mark Muharram, a mourning period for Shiite Muslims.

The neighbourhood is named after the Sayeda Zeinab shrine, which is in turn named after the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad.

Protecting the shrine became a rallying cry for Shiite fighters backing President Bashar Al Assad in the early years of a decade-long conflict, as it turned from an anti-government uprising into a sectarian civil war.

Ashura is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, which is one of the holiest months for Shiite Muslims.

It marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century in present-day Iraq. Ashura marks the peak of the mourning period.