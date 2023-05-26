Lebanon's poor and vulnerable households to get $300m from World Bank

The World Bank approved $300 million in additional financing for Lebanon's national social safety net programme on Friday to provide cash support to poor and vulnerable Lebanese households.

The financing will “further support the development of a unified social safety net delivery system in Lebanon to allow a better response to ongoing and future shocks”, the World Bank said.

Read more Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: four widespread myths dispelled

The financial package is the second wave of financing to Lebanon's Emergency Crisis and Covid-19 Response Social Safety Net Project.

The ESSN was approved in 2021 with $246 million, two years into Lebanon's massive economic crisis and following the global pandemic, to provide financial aid to some of Lebanon's poorest and most vulnerable.