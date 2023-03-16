Riad Salameh faces European judges in Lebanese central bank embezzlement case

Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh on Thursday finally appeared in front of European investigators who want to question him in relation to charges that he embezzled more than $300 million from the bank.

Mr Salameh had failed to appear for the scheduled hearing on Wednesday, leaving the European delegation waiting for hours.

His lawyer presented procedural arguments saying the attendance of foreign officials is a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

This argument was dismissed by the assigned Lebanese judge, who rescheduled the hearing for Thursday.

It is the first time foreign judges will be able to confront Mr Salameh and present him with their evidence.

Lebanon is entrenched in a devastating economic crisis that has been blamed on decades of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Many consider Mr Salameh to have been an engineer of the system that has now collapsed. His is the biggest international case involving a top Lebanese official.

On Wednesday, Judge Helena Iskandar, the president of the cases authority at the ministry of justice and representative of the Lebanese state in the European case, issued charges for money laundering, bribery, forgery, illicit enrichment and tax evasion against Mr Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Hoayek.

A judicial source told The National that Wednesday's charges were not a consequence of the central bank head failing to appear, but followed a warning 10 days ago from Judge Iskandar.

Mr Salameh, whose term is due to end later this year, denies the charges levied against him.